Iran's president says interaction with supreme leader is currently 'very difficult'

​Iranian ​President Masoud ‌Pezeshkian said in ​an interview aired ‌by state TV on Wednesday that interaction with ‌the country's Supreme ‌Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is currently "very difficult".

Mojtaba has ⁠not ​made ⁠any public appearances since ⁠he became supreme leader, ​replacing his father, Ayatollah ⁠Ali Khamenei, who was killed ⁠in ​one of the first strikes ⁠launched against Iran by the ⁠U.S. ⁠and Israel.