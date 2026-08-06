Iran's president says interaction with supreme leader is currently 'very difficult'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described interactions with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as "very difficult" due to the latter's rare public appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 00:28 IST
Iran's president says interaction with supreme leader is currently 'very difficult'
Mojtaba Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iranian ​President Masoud ‌Pezeshkian said in ​an interview aired ‌by state TV on Wednesday that interaction with ‌the country's Supreme ‌Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is currently "very difficult".

Mojtaba has ⁠not ​made ⁠any public appearances since ⁠he became supreme leader, ​replacing his father, Ayatollah ⁠Ali Khamenei, who was killed ⁠in ​one of the first strikes ⁠launched against Iran by the ⁠U.S. ⁠and Israel.

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