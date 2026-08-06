Iran's president says interaction with supreme leader is currently 'very difficult'
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described interactions with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as "very difficult" due to the latter's rare public appearances.
- Country:
- Iran
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview aired by state TV on Wednesday that interaction with the country's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is currently "very difficult".
Mojtaba has not made any public appearances since he became supreme leader, replacing his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in one of the first strikes launched against Iran by the U.S. and Israel.
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