Left Menu

Food dept secy reviews laboratories functioning at sugar institute in Pune

Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) Sudhanshu Pandey visited Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Manjiri Gaon, Pune, and reviewed the working of the NABL accredited laboratories functioning at VSI.

ANI | Pune | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:47 IST
Food dept secy reviews laboratories functioning at sugar institute in Pune
Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) Sudhanshu Pandey visited Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Manjiri Gaon, Pune, and reviewed the working of the NABL accredited laboratories functioning at VSI. During the visit, DFPD Secretary reviewed the working of NABL accredited laboratories established on the campus working to develop various products and byproducts of the Sugarcane industry and lauded VSI's contribution to the growth of the sugar industry in Maharashtra through technical support.

The Secretary also praised the functioning of the institute for its Research and development activities and its contribution to the growth of the sugar industry through technical support. It may be noted that the institute also issues certification under FSSAI for various products of the industry.

During the visit, a presentation on the History of the VSI, its overall organizational working, ongoing research work across different segments, and achievements was also made by the VSI team. The secretary visited all the main Departments and Research labs within VSI where the salient aspects of the Sugar Sector and ethanol Program was discussed and reviewed.

The secretary visited all the main Departments and Research labs within VSI where the salient aspects of the Sugar Sector and ethanol Program were discussed and reviewed. VSI has played a crucial role in the development of the sugar industry in Maharashtra by rendering consultancy services to several sugar mills, especially in the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. VSI has thus played a truly significant role in making Maharashtra India's top sugar and ethanol producing state, with the production of more than 137 Lakh MT of sugar and a capacity of about 225 crore liters of ethanol per year.

It may be noted that the Institute, established by the sugarcane grower members of cooperative sugar factories in Maharashtra, sprawls across 385 acres of area and performs all scientific-technical and educational functions relevant to the sugar industry under one umbrella. It operates through three main channels viz., Academic, Extension, and Research and Development. Shri Shekhar Gaikwad, Sugar Commissioner, Govt. of Maharashtra, Shri Shivajirao Deshmukh, IAS Retd., Director General, VSI, Shri Sambhaji Kadupatil, IAS Retd., Officer on Special Duty (OSD), VSI, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global
4
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022