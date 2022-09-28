Left Menu

More than half the gas has left damaged Nord Stream pipelines - Danish Energy Agency head

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:11 IST
More than half the gas has left damaged Nord Stream pipelines - Danish Energy Agency head

More than half the gas in the damaged Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has left the pipes and the remaining volume is expected to be gone by Sunday, the head of the Danish Energy Agency Kristoffer Bottzauw said on Wednesday.

Leaks in the pipelines were detected on Monday after they burst in several locations in Danish and Swedish waters. The European Union and NATO have blamed the incidents on sabotage. Danish police had also launched an investigation into the matter and was cooperating with police authorities in Sweden and Germany, Copenhagen police chief Anne Tonnes told a press briefing.

The pipelines contained a total of 778 million cubic metres of natural gas, which corresponds to 32% of Denmark's annual CO2 equivalent emissions, the Energy Agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022