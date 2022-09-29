Nationwide strike disrupts France's energy sector

A nationwide strike in France on Thursday called by several hard-left trade unions demanding higher pay caused disruption in the energy sector as nuclear power industry workers joined the walkout.

The 24-hour strike by electricity union FNME lowered capacity from the power grid at a time when France already faces a record number of nuclear reactor outages. The strike had reduced nuclear power generation by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) by 0720 GMT, data from power group EDF showed.

It reduced hydropower output by 610 megawatts (MW). The strike, which is expected to also cause some disruption to schools and transport, is seen as a test of the unions' ability to mobilize support and a barometer of potential social unrest as President Emmanuel Macron pushes ahead with plans to reform the country's pension system, with his government drafting legislation by Christmas.

"For us this is a starting point, the start of a movement," Philippe Martinez, leader of the CGT union spearheading Thursday's protests, told France 2 Television. The more moderate CFDT union has shunned the strike call, but its boss Laurent Berger has promised street protests later this year if the government goes too far and too fast on pension reforms.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as private and public companies face demands from workers to cushion the impact of rising prices. "Wages must be increased as there is a purchasing power problem in the country", CGT's Martinez told BFM television.

The CGT, whose membership includes transport and energy sectors, backs raising the minimum wage to 2,000 euros ($1,947.80) per month, a 32-hour week and retirement at 60. Martinez called on other unions to support the strike action. "If we want to win, all the unions must be together," he added.

Striking CGT workers this week forced the shutdown of TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery and disrupted deliveries at others. In French primary schools, the SNUipp-FSU union expects one in every 10 to close in Paris.

Disruption to commuter train services into the capital and metro operations should not be severe, according to strike participation forecasts. On average two out of three buses are expected to run in Paris. ($1 = 1.0268 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)