Goa: Mapusa Police arrests man, recovers 11 grams cocaine
Mapusa Police on Saturday arrested a man from Belgavi, Karnataka with 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh.
Mapusa Police on Saturday arrested a man from Belgavi, Karnataka with 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh. According to the police report, PSI Bablo S Parab informed that on Saturday at New Bus Terminus, Mapusa, a narcotics raid was conducted and the accused was caught red handed.
The accused has been identified as Zaheer Sheikh, who is a resident of Veerbhadranagar. The team was led by PI Paresh Naik under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa, Jiviba Dalvi. 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh was seized and a case under section 21 (b) of NDPS Act has been registered
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
