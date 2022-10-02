Goa: Mapusa Police arrests man, recovers 11 grams cocaine

Mapusa Police on Saturday arrested a man from Belgavi, Karnataka with 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh. According to the police report, PSI Bablo S Parab informed that on Saturday at New Bus Terminus, Mapusa, a narcotics raid was conducted and the accused was caught red handed.

The accused has been identified as Zaheer Sheikh, who is a resident of Veerbhadranagar. The team was led by PI Paresh Naik under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa, Jiviba Dalvi. 11 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 1 lakh was seized and a case under section 21 (b) of NDPS Act has been registered

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)