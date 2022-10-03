Chennai: Customs seize foreign currency worth Rs 15.68 lakh

The Customs team of the Chennai airport intercepted two passengers based on passenger profiles, said the officials on Monday.

According to the Chennai customs, on search of their person, assorted foreign currency worth Rs 15.68 lakh was found concealed inside the inner garments and was seized.

"On 02.10.2022, two male passengers bound for Sharjah by IX 635 were intercepted based on passenger profile. During the search of their person, assorted foreign currency worth Rs.15.68 Lakhs concealed inside the inner garments was seized under the CA,1962", tweeted the Chennai customs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)