New Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily tapping gas from Germany

The new Baltic Pipe from Norway to Poland which opened on Saturday is not yet sending gas from Norway, but from Germany instead, Norwegian system operator Gassco said on Tuesday. "Baltic Pipe from Denmark to Poland is being supplied with gas from Germany," the Gassco spokesperson said. Baltic Pipe is a joint project by Danish system operator Energinet and Poland's Gaz-System.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 17:53 IST
The new Baltic Pipe from Norway to Poland which opened on Saturday is not yet sending gas from Norway, but from Germany instead, Norwegian system operator Gassco said on Tuesday. Gas from Norway should start flowing "some days into October", but there is no exact date yet, a spokesperson for Gassco told Reuters, noting the hold-up stemmed from a terminal at Nybro in western Denmark which is not yet ready.

Poland's Gaz-System confirmed the start of gas flows via Baltic Pipe on Saturday but did not specify the source of the gas. "Baltic Pipe from Denmark to Poland is being supplied with gas from Germany," the Gassco spokesperson said.

Baltic Pipe is a joint project by Danish system operator Energinet and Poland's Gaz-System. It sits at the centre of Poland's strategy to diversify away from Russian gas.

The gas currently flowing might have originated in Norway, having arrived via one of Gassco's two receiving terminals in Germany before being transported onward into Denmark. Gassco said once the gas exits its system, it does not know where it flows next.

