REUTERS IMPACT-India's Greenko co-founder keen to return to London market

"We would at some point be keen to come back to markets like London," Greenko co-founder Mahesh Kolli said at the Reuters IMPACT climate conference in London on Tuesday. India's renewable energy capacity is currently around 100 gigawatts.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:41 IST
Greenko Group, one of India's largest renewable energy companies, hopes to list in London in the future as it builds the world's largest integrated grid-scale renewable energy storage project in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The company was listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange between 2007 and 2018. "We would at some point be keen to come back to markets like London," Greenko co-founder Mahesh Kolli said at the Reuters IMPACT climate conference in London on Tuesday.

India's renewable energy capacity is currently around 100 gigawatts. It will need soon to add another 400 gigawatts to achieve its climate goal of half of the nation's energy sourced from renewables by 2030. Kolli said he saw Greenko supporting this effort, with the company adding 50 gigawatt hours of storage capacity by 2025.

"The whole energy transition has huge limitations without storage," he said. "Since 2018, we have focused on how to make long duration energy storage economical and scalable." Finding economic parity with coal, he added, was critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

