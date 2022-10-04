Pressure in Nord Stream 1 lines stabilised as of Oct. 3

The pressure in both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline stabilised as of Oct. 3, Nord Stream AG said on Tuesday.

The company said it is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits.

