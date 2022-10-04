Left Menu

Pressure in Nord Stream 1 lines stabilised as of Oct. 3

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 23:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The pressure in both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline stabilised as of Oct. 3, Nord Stream AG said on Tuesday.

The company said it is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits.

Also Read: Nord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

