Nord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 01:15 IST
Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, said Monday it was looking into causes of a drop in pressure in the pipeline.
"Tonight, dispatchers from the Nord Stream 1 control centre recorded a pressure drop on both branches of the gas pipeline," it said in a statement. "The reasons are being clarified."
