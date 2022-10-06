7 dead, several feared missed after flash floods hit Mal River in WB's Jalpaiguri during idol immersion
Seven people died and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion), on Wednesday, informed the Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kins of the people who lost their lives in the flash floods. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)
