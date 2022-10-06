Left Menu

7 dead, several feared missed after flash floods hit Mal River in WB's Jalpaiguri during idol immersion

Seven people died and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion), on Wednesday, informed the Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta.

ANI | Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:30 IST
7 dead, several feared missed after flash floods hit Mal River in WB's Jalpaiguri during idol immersion
Visual of flash floods in West Bengal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people died and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion), on Wednesday, informed the Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta. "Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan. Seven people dead, several feared missing and many people were trapped in the river and many washed away. Bodies of seven people were recovered. NDRF and civil defence deployed; rescue underway," Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kins of the people who lost their lives in the flash floods. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022