Woman's body found inside sack in drain in Mumbai's Kurla

The body of a woman with tied limbs was found inside a sack in a drain in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:33 IST
The body of a woman with tied limbs was found inside a sack in a drain in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday. The police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Taking help from the fire brigade, the body was taken out of the drain. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain. A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

