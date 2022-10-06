Jaipur set to host 'Investment Rajasthan Summit'

Rajasthan government is all set to host the "Invest Rajasthan Summit" on October 7 and 8, 2022, at JECC Campus in Jaipur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the summit at 10 AM on Friday. This two-day summit will be attended by dignitaries of some of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe.

The summit will witness invigorating conclaves and panel discussions on key sectors with interesting viewpoints being shared by some of the biggest industry experts and leaders. The main motive of these conclaves is to bring together diverse groups of notable business entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policy and opinion makers to discuss preparations for their respective sectors.

The State Government has set a new benchmark by attracting Investments of over Rs 10.44 Lakh Crore with the theme, "Committed. Delivered." The summit is being organized with the support of CII as the national partner. More than 4,000 guests from across the globe are attending this summit. A few names of such noted dignitaries include Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd; B Santhanam, Chairman, Saint Gobain India.

Apart from them, Ajay S Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C K Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sanjiv Bajaj, President CII and Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; L N Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, Arcelor Mittal; and Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman, Adani Group. Some of the key sectors planned for conclaves are Agri and Agro-processing, Tourism, Start-up, MSMEs, NRR, and future-ready sectors. Additionally, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will announce the names of the recipients of the Rajasthan Ratna Awards on the first day of the summit.

The first day of the summit, on Friday will start with the registration at 08:00 am followed by the inaugural sessions at 10:30 am. After the inaugural session, lunch will be served and then 5 conclaves will be organised. Out of which, three conclaves will run simultaneously in three separate halls. Those three conclaves are NRR, Tourism, and Start-up conclaves starting from 02:00 pm in Tal Chhapar Hall, Keoladeo Hall, and Mukundra hall of JECC respectively. The other two conclaves are Agri-Business Conclave and Future Ready Conclave starting from 03:30 pm to 04:45 pm in Keoladeo and Tal Chhapar Halls respectively. After the conclaves, the day will conclude with a cultural program and dinner from 07:30 pm onwards.

On the second day of the summit on Saturday, the registrations will start from 09:00 am, followed by the MSME conclave from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm. (ANI)

