PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 7

- UK to sign deal with EU energy partnership https://on.ft.com/3fNKdVA - UK recruitment falls to 19-month low https://on.ft.com/3SVGOCE

- New British oil and gas licences launched could face legal challenges https://on.ft.com/3fJravD - Avanti to be given stop-gap extension for west coast mainline operations https://on.ft.com/3EonLwE

Overview - The UK is poised to sign a deal with an EU energy partnership amid thawing relations between Brussels and London.

- British recruitment fell to a 19-month low in September, signalling that the hiring frenzy that drove vacancies in the British labour market to record levels earlier in the year is slowing down, according to a survey on Friday. - The North Sea Transition Authority on Friday launched a new round of licences allowing companies to explore for oil and gas in the North Sea to boost self-sufficiency in Britain but climate change groups have indicated they could pursue a legal challenge against the same.

- The British government will grant train operator Avanti a short-term extension of its contract to continue running trains on the west cost mainline, people familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

