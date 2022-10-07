Luxembourg's Bettel cautions on imposing price caps
"Because after, maybe we can't get energy. So then, maybe we have a price cap but no energy." "We have to be very careful about decisions that we take, that sound good on paper, but where consequences can be problematic," he added.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel cautioned about the consequences of Europe imposing price caps as he arrived at an EU summit in Prague on Friday where leaders are expected to discuss a cap on Russian gas.
"Implementing a price cap is not the only thing," he said. "Because after, maybe we can't get energy. So then, maybe we have a price cap but no energy."
"We have to be very careful about decisions that we take, that sounds good on paper, but where consequences can be problematic," he added.
