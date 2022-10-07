Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties 'proud' to win Nobel Prize
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties said on Friday it was proud to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Morning with good news. We are proud," it wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nobel Peace Prize
- Center for Civil Liberties
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AltNews co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair, Indian author Harsh Mander among favourites to win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician
Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Ales Byalyatski, Russia's Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties win
FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize