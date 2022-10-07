Odisha approves Rs 1,923 crore investment in 10 projects

The Odisha government on Friday accorded in-principle approval for setting up of 10 different industrial projects with an investment of Rs 1,923.60 crore in different sectors. The approval was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held here under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra. The committee approved 10 projects worth Rs 1,923.60 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 5,170 people in the state, said Industry secretary Hemant Sharma.

He said the projects approved in the meeting come under diverse sectors like power and renewable energy, chemicals, IT & ESDM, food processing, oil & gas, metal downstream, technical textiles, tourism and infrastructure. The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with four projects being set up in Khurda district, and one each in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar and Angul districts.

A proposal of Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit of new technology eco-friendly Batteries Fuel Cell, Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC batteries), and Power storage and Solar batteries in the Angul Aluminium Park got the approval. The project will be set up at an investment of Rs Rs 481 crore generating employment for over 1,150 people in the state.

The committee gave a nod to the proposal of Silox India Private Limited to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in the Paradeep Industrial Area. The unit is expected to produce 25,000 MTPA Sodium Formaldehyde Sulphoxylate, 2,000 MTPA Zinc Formaldehyde Sulphoxylate, 15,000 MTP Metal Salts of Cobalt, Nickel, Magnesium, Lithium, and Zinc. The unit is being set up with an investment of Rs 500 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 800 people in the state.

Similarly, the committee also approved the investment of Rs 265 crore of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited in setting up a software development centre facility offering IT services at O-Hub in Info-valley SEZ, Bhubaneswar. The project is expected to create over 1,500 highly skilled job opportunities in the state, Sharma said.

In the Hospitality sector, the committee approved MGM Resorts Pvt Ltd's 5-star Hotel Hyatt Regency with an investment of Rs 180 crore. The project will come up in the New Marine Drive Road, Puri. The committee also approved Oil India Limited's Oil and Gas exploration units with an installed capacity of 10KLPD each in Astaranga, Puri and Patkura, Kendrapada. OIL will be investing over Rs 108 crore in the state creating employment opportunities for over 115 people in these locations.

In the agro and food processing sector, investment worth Rs 150 crore aqua feed manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 1,80,000 MT proposed by IFB Agro Industries Limited was also approved by the committee. The project will be set up in the Somanathpur Industrial Estate, Balasore with an estimated employment potential of over 270.

