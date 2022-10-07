Fabricated arms licence case accused escapes from police custody in Delhi
An arrested accused managed to escape from police custody on Thursday, while being taken for a medical examination, the police informed.
An arrested accused managed to escape from police custody on Thursday, while being taken for a medical examination, the police informed. The accused has been identified as Vicky Abhishek Sinha, 42, who is a resident of Indirapuram, Delhi. He was arrested in a fabricated arms licence case.
The case against him was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Badarpur on September 30, 2022 bearing FIR number 117/2022 under sections 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police informed that a new case had been filed against the accused at Cyber Cell Police Station, Badarpur. FIR number 118/2022 under sections 223 and 224 of the IPC.
Departmental action has been initiated against Sub-Inspector Mohit and Constable Ajay for the negligence of duty, the police said. (ANI)
