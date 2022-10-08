God sent me to finish off descendants of Kansa: Arvind Kejriwal on posters calling him anti-Hindu

Apparently targeting the ruling dispensation in poll-bound Gujarat and reacting to the posters that surfaced calling him "anti-Hindu", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God sent him with a special task to finish off "descendants" of Kansa. He alleged that the posters and banners have used insulting words for God adding that the people of Gujarat will not spare those who have used such words.

"The people put the poster have used insulting words for God. They have insulted God. They hate me so much that they have not even spared God in the poster. I want to ask the people of Gujarat if they are going to spare those who have used such words. These people are the children of Kansa, who are insulting God," said Kejriwal while addressing in Vadodara. He further called himself a religious person and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman.

"I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons," said Kejriwal. Trying to put an end to the controversy over alleged "anti-Hindu" statements by AAP's Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in Delhi.

Gautam converted to Buddhism in a religious conversion event in which he allegedly denounced Hindu deities. He further said that they (AAP) all will fulfil this task given by God.

"We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so freaked out," he said. The Delhi Chief Minister also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Shri Krishna" slogans during his road show along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, banners and posters calling Arvind Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull appeared in several cities of Gujarat. AAP made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

AAP's hopes in Gujarat have been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats and the Congress drew a blank. Meanwhile, in the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.

Notably, the party has been constantly making efforts to replace the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat. (ANI)

