French refinery strikes continue on Sunday -unions

Strikes staged by France's hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters.

"It is continuing everywhere," a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday's call by the union for the company's bosses to start wage negotiations.

