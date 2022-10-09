Left Menu

French petrol station supply woes deepen as strikes continue

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-10-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 19:54 IST
French petrol station supply woes deepen as strikes continue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Almost a third of France's petrol stations were grappling with supply difficulties on Sunday, up from 21% the day before, the office of the energy minister said as strikes at some of the country's main refineries continued.

France has released further strategic reserves and raised imports, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher was cited as saying in a statement, adding: "These additional volumes should allow the situation to improve throughout the day on Monday."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022