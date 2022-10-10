Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 10

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 05:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 05:11 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Martin Gilbert steps down from Abrdn funds' board over conflicts of interest https://on.ft.com/3SQxsrX - U.S. Republicans pull $1bn from BlackRock over ESG investing concerns https://on.ft.com/3Tbz8vN

- OPEC oil production cuts bad for global economy, says Yellen https://on.ft.com/3TamAoM Overview

- Veteran investor Martin Gilbert was asked to step down from the board of two funds that are operated by Abrdn Plc due to potential "conflicts of interest." - BlackRock Inc has lost more than $1 billion in their asset management business in the U.S. Republican states due to the company's green investing policies.

- OPEC+'s move to slash oil production was "unhelpful and unwise," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a phone interview with Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022