PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Martin Gilbert steps down from Abrdn funds' board over conflicts of interest https://on.ft.com/3SQxsrX - U.S. Republicans pull $1bn from BlackRock over ESG investing concerns https://on.ft.com/3Tbz8vN

- OPEC oil production cuts bad for global economy, says Yellen https://on.ft.com/3TamAoM Overview

- Veteran investor Martin Gilbert was asked to step down from the board of two funds that are operated by Abrdn Plc due to potential "conflicts of interest." - BlackRock Inc has lost more than $1 billion in their asset management business in the U.S. Republican states due to the company's green investing policies.

- OPEC+'s move to slash oil production was "unhelpful and unwise," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a phone interview with Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

