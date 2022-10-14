Rouble soars past 62 vs dollar, Russian stocks recovery stutters

The rouble soared against the dollar on Friday, firming past the 62 mark with demand for foreign currency beginning to wane in Moscow, while geopolitical risks and possible profit-taking limited a recovery on Russia's benchmark stock index. By 1520 GMT, the rouble was 2.9% stronger against the dollar at 61.80, earlier hitting 61.6000, its strongest point since Oct. 10.

It had gained 3.7% to trade at 60.44 versus the euro and firmed 0.8% against the yuan to 8.62 . The rouble gained in the previous session against the dollar after nine successive days of decline.

"The recent increased demand for foreign currency, which may have been partly due to dividend payments made in October, seems to have been satisfied to a large extent," said Otkritie Broker. The Russian currency is set to gain support in the second half of the month as export-focused firms convert foreign exchange holdings into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country. President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country, which could assuage global fears of more escalation in the conflict.

"The Russian president's speech, which likely eased several geopolitical risks in the eyes of market participants... might have helped to boost the rouble rally," Veles Capital said in a note. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.8% at $91.9 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes, which have been steadily recovering since sinking to months-long lows on Monday, were mixed. "The Russian stock market is set to seesaw in (the short term) as no catalyst seen, despite positive background," BCS Global Markets said in a note. "Moreover, geopolitical tensions exacerbate pre-weekend prudence."

The benchmark rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 1,948.6 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.6% to 993.1 points, a one-week high.

