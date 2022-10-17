SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among investors, on Monday reversed nearly all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's Sept. 23 mini-budget and reined in a vast energy subsidy plan. Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of her growth plan in a desperate bid to save her premiership after the package of unfunded tax cuts hit sterling, sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations: KEY PARTS OF THE STATEMENT

* "We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the Growth Plan three weeks ago that had not started parliamentary legislation," Hunt said. * "Taken together with the decision not to cut corporation tax and restoring the top rate of income tax the measures I've announced today will raise every year around 32 billion pounds."

* "I've decided that the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20% and it will do so indefinitely until economic circumstances allow for it to be cut." * "I'm announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year. The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned, whilst ensuring enough support for those in need."

MARKET REACTION * Long-dated British government bonds rallied on Monday. Yields held lower after the statement, with the UK 30-year down around 40 basis points to 4.382% and the 20-year down a similar amount at 4.48%.

* They were set for some of their biggest daily declines on record, after the strong drop on Sept. 28, when the Bank of England stepped in to stabilise Britain's bond market in the wake of the turmoil triggered by the mini-budget. * Despite Monday's rally, the yield on the 10-year gilt was still some 46 basis points above its closing level on Sept. 22.

* The pound was last up 1.2% against the dollar at $1.1301, having had been up just under 1% before the announcement, which had been expected to include a reversal of some of the measures. * Britain's main share benchmarks held their gains, with the FTSE 100 up 0.6%.

* Money markets show there is a 76% chance that the BoE will raise rates by 75 basis points when it meets on Nov. 3, but this is down from closer to 100 basis points just a couple of weeks ago. * The BoE bought 1.3207 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) of long-dated government bonds at its final reverse auction on Friday, taking total purchases of conventional and index-linked gilts since Sept. 28 to 19.3 billion pounds.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS? * The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement on Sept. 23. * After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment. * LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)