Ayodhya: CM Yogi takes stock of preparation of Deepotsava celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsava celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali in the holy city on October 23, and also gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned in this regard. Deepotsava, a festival started by Chief Minister Yogi in 2017, has been growing in terms of the grandeur of celebrations every year making it quite a spectacle not only for people within the country but also abroad, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time this year, according to a press statement.

"The Chief Minister first inspected the helipad being built at Saket College, where the aircraft with PM Modi onboard, will be landing. The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements and all the places that PM Modi will be visiting during his stay in Ayodhya on October 23. Many foreign and special guests will also be staying there," the statement read. The Chief Minister conducted an on-site inspection of several ghats, including the venue of the programme and Ram ki Paidi and reviewed the arrangements for the lighting of diyas (earthen lamps) and the duties given to the volunteers. CM Yogi also directed police officers to be on alert to ensure security throughout the Deepotsava celebrations.

Preparations are on to decorate every intersection in Ayodhya with 'Rangoli' and diyas and to introduce the world to India's rich and colourful Sanatan culture and traditions. Furthermore, CM Yogi reviewed the progress in the construction works of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. He also visited Ramlala and Hanumangarhi and prayed for the state's prosperity.

As per the statement, the Chief Minister also visited Raj Sadan where he met Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and discussed his arrangements for the royal reception and co-banquet of foreign guests during Deepotsava. (ANI)

