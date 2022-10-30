Left Menu

Patna's Patipul Ghat ready to welcome devotees to celebrate Chhath

Lifeboats, bamboo structures, medics, and police personnel deployed at Patipul Ghat for Chhath Festival

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:10 IST
Ladies going for Chhath festival in Patna. Image Credit: ANI
For the devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja safely elaborate preparation are being done by the state administration in Bihar at Patipul Ghat. Bamboo structures have been erected in the river in order to give support to devotees while venturing into the water. The aim is the help people take a dip in the water safely.

For the safety of people and to deal with the danger of strong water currents lifeboats have also been arranged by the administration. To deal with any other untoward incident or problem, a separate section has been created, where police officials and people from the health department will be on duty.

As per the reports, the Patipal ghat is ready to welcome devotees to celebrate Chhath in a safe and comfortable manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

