Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse: Marine commandos, seamen rushed for rescue operation

The Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat has sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed that claimed lives of over 60 persons, informed the defence officials. The defence officials further informed that an Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra, including doctors and paramedical staff, has already reached the accident site in Morbi

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors & paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi & taking part in rescue & relief ops. Another Army team with doctors and other relief materials is reaching the site shortly," said the defence officials. The Indian Air Force plane, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, will take off for the relief operation in Morbi after the cable bridge collapse incident that took place in Gujarat on Sunday evening, informed the defence officials.

"Helicopters have been put on standby for rescue operations in Jamnagar and other nearby locations. Garud commandos have been sent from Bhuj and other locations for Morbi," said Defence officials. The National Disaster Response Force was called for rescue operations after the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of over 60 persons.

According to the information department, 30 personnel of the Indian Air Force along with two columns of Army personnel have left for the spot. "After instant orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, for rescue and relief operations, three platoons of NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 108 ambulance and ambulances from nearby areas, Garud Commando from Air Force Jamnagar, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel and seven teams of Fire Brigade left for Morbi with advanced equipment from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu and Surendranagar," the department said.

It further informed that an isolation ward has also been set up in Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment of the injured ones. "3 of SDRF as well as two platoons of State Reserve Police (SRP) are also reaching Morbi for rescue and relief operations. An isolation ward has also been set up in Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment," the department added.

It went on to add that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the next kin of those who died in the incident, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured ones. Meanwhile, Chief Minister CM Bhupendra Patel reached the incident site in Morbi where more than 60 people died after a cable bridge collapsed today evening.

Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)