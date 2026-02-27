Viksit Bharat: A Call for Investment and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the private sector to step up investments and fuel innovation during a compelling post-Budget webinar. Emphasizing the need for collaboration, he called on financial institutions to devise practical solutions to bolster market confidence.

In the past decade, the government significantly enhanced infrastructure spending, increasing public capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27. This surge aims to inspire the private sector to take advantage of the new fiscal opportunities set forth by the government.

Modi proposed developing a 'Reform Partnership Charter' to cement cooperation between the government, industry, financial institutions, and academia. He affirmed that the national Budget should be seen as a policy roadmap, with its effectiveness measured on robust and substantial criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)