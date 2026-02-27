Left Menu

Viksit Bharat: A Call for Investment and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industries to invest and innovate, supported by financial institutions for practical solutions. Speaking at a post-Budget webinar, he emphasized infrastructure improvements and proposed a 'Reform Partnership Charter' for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. Capex allocation aims to boost private sector engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:24 IST
Viksit Bharat: A Call for Investment and Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the private sector to step up investments and fuel innovation during a compelling post-Budget webinar. Emphasizing the need for collaboration, he called on financial institutions to devise practical solutions to bolster market confidence.

In the past decade, the government significantly enhanced infrastructure spending, increasing public capital expenditure from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27. This surge aims to inspire the private sector to take advantage of the new fiscal opportunities set forth by the government.

Modi proposed developing a 'Reform Partnership Charter' to cement cooperation between the government, industry, financial institutions, and academia. He affirmed that the national Budget should be seen as a policy roadmap, with its effectiveness measured on robust and substantial criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India
2
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Market...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
4
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026