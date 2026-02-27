Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal, Sisodia in Liquor Policy Case
A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the liquor policy case, citing lack of evidence. The judge criticized the CBI for lapses in their investigation, highlighting unfounded allegations and absence of conspiracy or criminal intent. The ruling noted the chargesheet's contradictions and unsupported claims.
In a major judicial decision, a Delhi court has discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from charges in a contentious liquor policy case.
The court refused to consider the CBI's chargesheet, with Special Judge Jitendra Singh criticizing the federal agency for investigation lapses and lack of concrete evidence against the accused.
The court's decision underscores the absence of an overarching criminal conspiracy, and questions the use of approver statements as unjustified evidence in the alleged corruption case.
