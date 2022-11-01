Munugode bypoll campaign ends tomorrow, polling to take place on November 3, says state Chief Electoral Officer
The Munugode by-election campaigning will end tomorrow at 6pm. The polling time is from 7am to 6pm, says State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj.
As many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote in the election slated to be held on November 3, said the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj. The State Chief Electoral Officer said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm."
There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. Booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations, informed the official. "Sufficient light and toilets are made sure in all polling stations. We have given a new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode. We have set up webcasting in all the polling centres," said State Chief Electoral Officer.
State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj further added that there are around 105 critical polling stations identified. "We have given a new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode. We have set up webcasting in all the polling centres. A total of 51 teams have been assigned including flying squads and static surveillance teams," he said.
He further said that the district administration is making all the arrangements for staff in polling stations. "As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far," Vikas Raj said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
