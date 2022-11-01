Left Menu

Services of Bouncers suspended from Lady Hardinge Medical College associated hospital

According to the letter written by deputy director Dr. VK Sharma Lady Hardinge Medical College and SMT S.K Hospital," withdraw of services of Marshal /Bouncer in LMC and associated hospital with immediate effect."

Lady Hardinge Medical College. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Services of marshals/bouncers were withdrawn with immediate effect from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospital after instructions from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. According to the letter written by deputy director Dr. VK Sharma Lady Hardinge Medical College and SMT S.K Hospital," withdraw of services of Marshal /Bouncer in LMC and associated hospital with immediate effect."

"I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to inform you that the services of Marshals/Bouncers are temporarily suspended in lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospital, therefore the services of Marshals may be withdrawn with immediate effect till further notice" reads the letter. According to the sources to ANI it's expected to withdraw services of Marshals/Bouncers from other hospitals also. (ANI)

