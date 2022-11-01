Left Menu

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi meets people involved in rescue, relief operations

The Prime Minister met those who were involved in rescue and relief operation when they mishap-struck Morbi. The search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Mobi met those who were involved in rescue and relief operation when they mishap-struck Morbi. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi. The Prime Minister met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations when they mishap-struck Morbi. The search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river.

PM Modi, along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured. At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi. The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed.

Prime Minister emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said. The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations. Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

