100 pc confident BJP will form govt in Himachal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that he is 100 per cent confident that BJP will win the upcoming assembly election and form a government in Himachal Pradesh once again. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "First of all, I think you have to know what the common people think. The kind of environment that we are seeing here, it seems that the common people have decided that the Bharatiya Janata Party government should be formed once again. Jairam Ji will be the Chief Minister. This decision was taken by the people of Himachal based on the work of last five years."

According to him, PM Modi's schemes reached late in Himachal as Congress government was ruling in Himachal Pradesh. "We saw that in 2014, Modi Ji's government was formed at the centre. But many of the central schemes reached Himachal only after BJP government was formed in the state in 2017. For example, Ujjawala Scheme came and its benefit reached all over the country, but it reached Himachal after 2017 and now the situation is that the benefit of Ujjawala Scheme has reached 1,37,000 families," said Singh.

"When we talk about double engine government, inspired by the Ujjawala Yojna, Grahni scheme was started by the Himachal government under the leadership of Jairam Thakur under which the work of providing gas connections to the families who left was also done. Similarly, for Ayushman Bharat, Modi ji implemented it across the country. Jai Ram Thakur started Him Care Scheme here later," Singh further added. When asked about the stance of Bharatiya Janata Party on Old Age Pension Scheme, Jitendra Singh said, "When the rule of Old Pension Scheme came in Himachal Pradesh, at that time Congress government was ruling Himachal. At that time they had no objection to it. Then it was welcomed. After that, Congress was in power from 2013 to 2017. Even during that time, they didn't object. Right now they are saying that they will cancel it in the first cabinet meeting, but they should be asked why it was not brought earlier. Now because they don't have any issue, they are raising this issue to challenge BJP."

"BJP is a party that takes the responsibility of correcting the mistakes made by the previous governments. If the people want to talk about it, then BJP leadership will talk to them about it. As long as Modi ji and Jairam ji are there, work will be done to move forward on this subject," he added. When asked about suspension of 5 BJP rebel leaders, he said, "I don't think this is any unusual situation because BJP is a disciplined party. Taking cognizance from time to time, the leadership takes decisions. That's how the proceedings are done and as far as elections are concerned, often our strong candidates contest from the seats. Our workers are working diligently and apart from this, if any other candidate stands then it is a natural thing in a democracy. No need to worry too much about this."

Talking about Aam Aadmi Party's existence in Himachal Pradesh, the Union Minister said, "I don't think AAP has any existence in Himachal. No 'Aam Aadmi' was seen anywhere here." "I am 100 per cent confident of BJP's win. This is my confidence not just being a BJP worker but on the basis of the sentiment of the common man. Common man understands that only BJP can do good for them." (ANI)

