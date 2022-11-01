Kuwaiti parliament approves budget for 2022-23
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:21 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait's parliament on Tuesday approved the Gulf state's budget for 2022-2023.
The budget, which had been delayed due to fresh parliamentary elections in September, includes spending of 23.5 billion dinars, revenues of 23.4 billion dinars, and a deficit of 124 million dinars, according to a parliamentary committee report seen by Reuters.
The budget is based on an oil price assumption of $80 a barrel. Kuwait's finance minister told parliament the surplus would be directed towards replenishing the state's general reserve fund.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement