BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Shengjing Bank May Sell Pledged Equity Interest to Recover RMB32.595 Bln Loan

China Evergrande New: * INSIDE INFORMATION

* PLAINTIFF PROVIDED FUNDS AMOUNTING TO A TOTAL OF RMB32.595 BILLION TO GROUP DURING PERIOD FROM 2020 TO 2021 * UNIT INSIDE INFORMATION RECEIVED ENFORCEMENT NOTICES ISSUED BY SHENYANG CITY INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE'S COURT OF LIAONING PROVINCE

* PLAINTIFF PROVIDED FUNDS AMOUNTING TO A TOTAL OF RMB32.595 BILLION TO GROUP DURING PERIOD FROM 2020 TO 2021 * PLEDGED EQUITY INTEREST HAS NOT BEEN AUCTIONED OFF OR SOLD

* PLAINTIFF MAY AUCTION OFF OR SELL PLEDGED EQUITY INTEREST AND SHALL HAVE PRIORITY IN RMB32.595 BILLION OF PROCEEDS * UNIT PLEDGED 30.99% EQUITY INTEREST OUT OF 40.96% EQUITY INTEREST HELD BY IT IN XINJIANG GUANGHUI INDUSTRY INVESTMENT GROUP

* SINCE PLAINTIFF FAILED TO RECOVER FUNDS, IT COMMENCED LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN COURT Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)