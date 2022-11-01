MP: Farmer drowns in nullah after falling off rope bridge

A 45-year-old farmer drowned after falling off a temporary rope bridge into a nullah at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Silotia village on Monday, when Premnarayan Patel, a farmer, was crossing the nullah using the rope bridge, village sarpanch Kamal Patel said. The farmer fell into the 15-feet deep nullah and drowned, he said.

Angered by the incident, villagers have reiterated their demand for the construction of a permanent bridge over the nullah, which connects with Kshipra river. They have been demanding the same over the last two decades, he said. The temporary rope bridge was made by tying two ropes in a vertical position from a support and people hold the upper rope and cross the water body by carefully shuffling on the lower rope, the sarpanch said.

Villagers use this dangerous mode of crossing the water body, as they would otherwise have to travel 6 km to reach their farms, he said.

Silotia village is a part of Sanver, the constituency of Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsi Ram Silawat. Efforts to contact Silawat on the issue proved futile.

Kshipra police station in-charge Girijashankar Mahobia said they were verifying the facts about the incident.

