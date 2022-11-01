Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow announces wider evacuations

Russia ordered civilians to leave a swathe of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a

major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

FIGHTING * Just north of the Russian-held southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russia launched four missiles into the port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building. Reuters saw rescue workers recover the body of an elderly woman from the rubble.

* Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities including hydroelectric power stations on Monday, causing blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water supplies. * Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a fresh wave of attacks that Prime Minister Shmyhal said targeted 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 mostly energy-related facilities.

* Ukrainian police said 13 people had been injured in Monday's strikes. * Russia has completed the partial military mobilisation announced in September, the Defence Ministry said. But the Kremlin later said President Vladimir Putin would not issue a new decree formally ending the mobilisation. That has raised concern it could be restarted without notice.

* Missile debris landed in the northern Moldovan village of Naslavcea after a Russian fusillade was intercepted by air defences in Ukraine, Moldova's Interior Ministry said. KHERSON

* The streets and boulevards of the Russian-held port of Kherson in southern Ukraine are virtually empty

. Many shops and businesses have been closed and, at a jetty on the banks of the Dnipro River, a handful of people board a ferry to leave. Evacuations have picked up as Ukrainian forces have advanced to the north and east of the strategic city. TRADE

* Russia is not ending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, Putin said on Monday. * A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's decision. Three more ships left on Tuesday.

* The Kremlin said it would be risky for Ukraine to continue exporting grain via the Black Sea now that Moscow has suspended its participation in the July agreement. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports because the shipments offered stability to world food markets.

* Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Moscow should re-evaluate the suspension of its cooperation with the grain deal. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the grain deal, Turkey's presidency said.

DIPLOMACY * Britain warned Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

* Norway will put its military on a raised level of alert from Tuesday. * The European Union is

exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv.

QUOTES "Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians." - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. (Compiled by Stephen Coates Editing by Lincoln Feast)

