Dutch government to levy windfall tax on fossil fuel companies
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:16 IST
The Dutch government intends to levy a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies for 2022, it said on Tuesday.
In a letter to parliament, the move was described as a temporary emergency measure taken "in connection with the high energy prices in the European Union" to raise 3.2 billion euros ($3.16 billion). ($1 = 1.0125 euros)
