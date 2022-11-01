Dutch government to levy windfall tax on fossil fuel companies

The Dutch government intends to levy a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies for 2022, it said on Tuesday.

In a letter to parliament, the move was described as a temporary emergency measure taken "in connection with the high energy prices in the European Union" to raise 3.2 billion euros ($3.16 billion). ($1 = 1.0125 euros)

