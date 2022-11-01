3 passengers held with gold worth over Rs 2 crores at IGI airport

The Customs Air Intelligent Unit, Delhi recently booked three passengers, allegedly smuggling gold worth more than Rs 2 crores concealed in the pockets of a body shaper belt in the Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said. The case pertains to October 27, Acting on a tip-off, the air customs at IGI intercepted three passengers and recovered seven rectangular-shaped pouches, following a detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers.

"Seven rectangular shaped pouches containing chemical paste appearing to be gold totally weighing 7.763 Kgs (including packing material) which were concealed in the pockets of the body shaper belt kept in the handbag were recovered, 6637 grams of gold was extracted from the said paste which was moulded into 19 uneven rectangular shaped bars of gold having tariff value of more than Rs 2,95,68,432," the Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGI) said in a statement. The passengers arrested arrived at T-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi from Sharjah, UAE by Flight No. G9 463 on October 27.

The gold has been seized and the passengers have been arrested under sections of the Customs Act, of 1962. The police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)