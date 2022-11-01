4 terrorists including LeT commander killed in twin anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday along with security forces have neutralised four terrorists in twin anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Awantipora districts. Police along with Army (3rd RR) launched a cordon and search operation at the Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag following input regarding the presence of terrorists in the said area, according to an official statement from the police.

As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint party leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one local terrorist identified as Shakir Ahmad son of Habibullah resident of Ladermud was killed.

As per Police records the killed terrorist was linked with the proscribed terror outfit HM and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities. Similarly, on a specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Khandipora area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (55RR) in the said area.

As the joint party approached towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed. Among the killed terrorists, one is a foreign terrorist and another one is a LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorist commander identified as Mukhtar Bhat while as the identification of the third killed terrorist is being ascertained. As per police records, all the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including the killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. As per sources, Mukhtar Bhat along with FT was going for a fidayeen attack on the security force camp.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 01 pistol were recovered. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint forces for successful operations and termed these as a big success for the forces. He also said that Awantipora Police & Army averted a major terror incident.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations are in progress. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the areas at encounter sites are completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. Meanwhile, Police in Srinagar have arrested three hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered explosive materials on their disclosure.

Srinagar Police at a checkpoint established at Harnambal arrested two hybrid terrorists identified as Aamir Mushtaq Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Incriminating materials and two grenades were recovered from their possession. During questioning, they disclosed the name of another associate namely Aqib Jamal Bhat son of Mohd Jamal Bhat resident of Sozaith Budgam. In a swift action, he was also arrested. On his disclosure, an IED of approximately 10 kgs has been recovered in the Rangreth area by a joint team of Srinagar Police and Army (62RR) which was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad. All three arrested hybrid terrorists are linked with LeT.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 69/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chanpora. The Police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

