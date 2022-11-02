Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan slams Shinde government over relocation of major projects away from Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government over the relocation of several projects from Maharashtra to other states. While speaking to ANI Prithviraj Chavan alleged that interference from the Central Government and political instability caused investors to move out of Maharashtra state.

"When there is political instability investors consider very carefully before investing and the current status in Maharashtra is that where the government is not even able to form the full cabinet which does not send a good signal for the investors," Chavan said. Chavan slammed the Centre for developmental projects going away from the state.

Chavan also reacted to the victory of Mallikarjun Kharge as the new President of the Congress party. "It is not about the Gandhi family or non-Gandhi family president, it is a fact that there is an elected president after a long time. Any democratic party must run on democratic lines," he said. He added that the Congress party has taken a decision to elect its leader through a fair election. "Unfortunately, it happened after a long time due to COVID and other things intervened but now it happened and I have congratulated Mallikarujan Kharge who is the senior leader of the Congress party after he took charge as the Congress president. I was in Delhi to congratulate him and I am sure he will strengthen the Congress party," Prithviraj Chavan said.

He further said, "two things are here at one hand Rahul ji taking out the Bharat Jodo yatra throughout the country at an organisational level and on the other hand whatever needed to be done at the upcoming elections front it will be done by Kharge so now it is an outstanding team." Chavan was in Pune to hold a meeting with local party leaders ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra in Maharashtra to seek the maximum number of participants from Pune to support Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)