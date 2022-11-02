Left Menu

PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022

Invest Karnataka 2022 aims to attract investors from across the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 07:44 IST
PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, today at 10:30 am via video conferencing. According to the official press release, the meeting aims to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

The speakers include some of the top industry leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly, as per the official statement. The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would bring in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries. The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well, read the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022