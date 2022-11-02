RPF continues to save lives of individuals trying to board, alight trains

Two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai. The incident occurred due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded the train at the railway station.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1587630653780430848 Meanwhile, the timely intervention of a lady constable of the RPF also saved the life of an elderly woman who lost her balance and slipped while boarding a train at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

"Timely intervention of #RPF lady const. Nootan and ASI Vishram saved the life of an elderly lady passenger who lost her balance & slipped while boarding a running train at VGLB(Jhansi) rly stn," the RPF tweeted appealing to the passengers to avoid boarding and alighting from moving trains. https://twitter.com/RPF_INDIA/status/1587645545237340160

Earlier on Tuesday, the RPF informed that the ASI and a constable saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding a moving train at Madhupur Railway station in Jharkhand. https://twitter.com/RPF_INDIA/status/1587383005492162561

"Alert & brave #RPF ASI U. Mondal and Constable B. Mondal went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur rly stn. Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured saving of a precious life," it said. (ANI)

