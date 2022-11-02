Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 59-year-old man held for molesting minor in Janjgir Champa

A 59-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old minor girl in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said police.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: 59-year-old man held for molesting minor in Janjgir Champa
Accused shopkeeper in the middle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old minor girl in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said police. The incident pertains to Purani Basti locality under Janjgir police station limits.

"The incident occurred late on Monday evening. The minor girl went to get some edible stuff from a shop nearby her residence. The accused shopkeeper grabbed her and took her inside the shop," said Janjgir Champa Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Leela Shankar Kashyap. The accused shopkeeper tried to violate the girl, following which, the nearby people rushed to the shop and beat up the shopkeeper. After that they informed the police about the matter, police informed.

"Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused," Kashyap added. A case was registered against him under section 354 of the IPC and section 8 POCSO act.

The accused was sent on judicial remand. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022