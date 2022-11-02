Left Menu

Power outage hits parts of Kenyan capital, two other regions

A power outage has hit parts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, central and coast regions due to a system disturbance, the country's sole electricity distributor Kenya Power said on Wednesday. The company, which buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company, did not give more details on what led to the outage but said it was working to restore electricity to the affected areas.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 02-11-2022
The company, which buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company, did not give more details on what led to the outage but said it was working to restore electricity to the affected areas. "We are working ... to restore the power supply as soon as possible," it said in a statement, adding the disruption started at 1109 local time (0809 GMT).

In January, Kenya experienced a nationwide blackout after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence over the outage.

