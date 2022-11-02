Left Menu

Assam: 8,000 litres of stolen condensate oil seized, 4 arrested

The tanker was on its way from Naharani in Sivasagar district to Dhemaji when the police intercepted it on Tuesday, he added.Stealing such oil from tankers and pipelines is common in Upper Assam.Due to the rise in oil theft and pilferage, OIL started drone surveillance in October last year for its installations and oil and gas pipelines in Assam.Once separated from natural gas, condensate is generally treated like crude oil.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:27 IST
Assam: 8,000 litres of stolen condensate oil seized, 4 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were arrested on the charge of stealing 8,000 litres of condensate oil which was seized in Dibrugarh district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Condensate oil is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to very light crude oil. They occur as vapour in natural gas and can be dissolved in crude oil or occur separately in oil reservoirs.

The police have seized a tanker with 8,000 litres of stolen condensate oil near the Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

The officer said that it is suspected that it was stolen from the transportation pipeline of PSUs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) or Oil India Limited (OIL).

''Four people involved in the racket were arrested. The tanker was on its way from Naharani in Sivasagar district to Dhemaji when the police intercepted it on Tuesday,'' he added.

Stealing such oil from tankers and pipelines is common in Upper Assam.

Due to the rise in oil theft and pilferage, OIL started drone surveillance in October last year for its installations and oil and gas pipelines in Assam.

Once separated from natural gas, condensate is generally treated like crude oil. It can be blended with other heavier crude streams or sent to market directly by pipeline or tanker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022