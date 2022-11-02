Left Menu

3-day national tribal dance festival raises hope of revival for endangered Matparai craft in Raipur

Chhattisgarh has been conducting a three-day tribal dance festival in Raipur. The participants here are hopeful for getting a wider market reach and revival of their culture.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:17 IST
3-day national tribal dance festival raises hope of revival for endangered Matparai craft in Raipur
Abhishek Sapan, the sole Matparai craftsman in Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day dance festival was embarked in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday with the aim of promoting tribal culture and reviving the endangered craft of Matparai. Asserting that the culture of crafting Matparai was "almost extinct", Abhishek Sapan is trying to revive it by participating in the festival.

"Matparai is a handcraft made from soil and paper. Since this craft has almost extinct, I am trying to revive it through this festival," Durg-based engineer-cum-craftsman Abhishek Sapan told ANI. Sapan is the only artist making Matparai craft for the last 11 years. Earlier his mother and grandmother used to make it, he said.

He further said that the festival has a good marketing approach and the craftsperson can get a good response from other states and abroad as well. "This festival has good marketing and we get good responses from other states and abroad. This is the first time that we have participated as it is a good opportunity to revive our handmade craft and culture," he added.

He is the only Matparai artist hopeful that their earnings can be increased through this festival. Mat means soil, and Parai meaning paper and both are mixed like "Papier-mache" art.

Raipur is hosting a three-day national Tribal dance festival where artists from 28 states and seven union territories of the country participate. Besides, the festival is also attended by ten other countries-- Mozambique, Togo, Egypt, Mongolia, Indonesia, Russia, New Zealand, Serbia, Rwanda and Maldives-- who perform tribal dance here.

This year, around 1500 domestic and foreign artists are participating in this event. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the festival is aimed to protect the age-old traditions and rights of the tribal people. It will also promote their culture across the world, CM Baghel said.

On the occasion of the National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsava, CM Baghel also inaugurated the Chhattisgarh Shilpgram and Departmental Exhibition in Science College, Raipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022