Govt okays signing of MoU between India and Denmark on cooperation in water resources development field

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of water resources development and management. An official statement said the MoU would broadly strengthen cooperation in the field of water resources development and management; rural water supply; and sewage/wastewater treatment through direct collaboration between officials, academics, water sectors and industry in the areas under scope of cooperation.

Some of the broad areas of cooperation envisaged in the agreement are digitalisation and ease of information access; integrated and smart water resources development and management; aquifer mapping, groundwater modelling, monitoring and recharge; efficient and sustainable water supply at household level and river and water body rejuvenation to enhance liveability, resilience and economic development. Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-chaired a virtual summit between India and Denmark on September 28 and launched a joint statement on establishing green strategic partnership between the two countries. The joint statement envisioned cooperation in the field of Environment/water and circular economy and sustainable urban development including smart cities.

Other broad areas of the MoU include water quality monitoring and arrangement; sewage/ wastewater treatment including circular economy for reuse/recycling of wastewater; climate change mitigation and adaptation, including nature-based solutions; river-centric urban planning including urban flood management and nature-based liquid waste abatement measures for peri-urban and rural areas. Earlier, a letter of intent was signed between the ministry of Jal Shakti and the ministry of environment and the government of Denmark on May 3 during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Denmark. (ANI)

