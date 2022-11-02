Left Menu

Telangana police apprehend 4 involved in gold smuggling

The police have identified the arrested persons as main accused Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, Rayees Ahmed Sayeed Hussain Lanka, Sarim Hussain, and Fouzan from the City College X Road, Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:43 IST
Telangana police apprehend 4 involved in gold smuggling
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials in Telangana apprehended four persons and seized 1 kg of gold from their possession. The police have identified the arrested persons as main accused Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, Rayees Ahmed Sayeed Hussain Lanka, Sarim Hussain, and Fouzan from the City College X Road, Hyderabad.

According to the police, Mohiuddin had gone to the UAE and on returning from there he was lured by Mustakim considering his "dire need for money". The main accused accepted the offer to conceal the gold for its smuggling and later contacted three more persons in Hyderabad. "He ejected three capsules wg. 1,000 grams from his rectum and he appointed above (3) said persons in Hyderabad," the official statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police Chakravarthy Gummi said.

Further details into this matter are awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, the officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit in the national capital booked three passengers for allegedly smuggling gold worth more than Rs 2 crore concealed in the pockets of a body shaper belt at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This case pertained to October 27, when the air customs at IGI acted on a tip-off and intercepted three passengers and recovered seven rectangular-shaped pouches, following a detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022