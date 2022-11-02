Birbhum Killings: CBI arrests mastermind who killed TMC leader

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused in a case related to the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader. The arrested accused has been identified as Palash Khan alias Faizul Khan. He was absconding after the murder.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that Bhadu SK, who was a Deputy Pradhan and resident of Village Bogtui of District Birbhum in West Bengal was killed in March this year. CBI had registered a case in April 2022 on the orders High Court at Calcutta in connection with killings that happened in a village in Birbhum district where 10 people were killed and FIR was registered at Police Station Rampurhat against 10 accused on a complaint.

It was alleged that on March 21, the accused threw a bomb targeting Bhadu SK and he fell down on the ground. It was also alleged that the accused kept throwing more bombs aiming at him. The complainant took his brother to Rampurhat Hospital where Doctor declared him dead. CBI collected digital as well as other scientific evidence. It was found during the investigation that there was long-standing rivalry between two groups in the area. One group was led by the deceased Bhadu Sk and another was led by FIR named accused. Bhadu Sk was killed in furtherance of the said rivalry.A chargesheet was filed against the said accused and three others in June in the court. The said accused was evading his arrest and absconding since the inception of the case. He was seen and identified hurling a bomb on Bhadu SK.

The arrested accused was produced on Wednesday before the Court of ACJM, Rampurhat and has been sent to 8 days police remand. (ANI)

